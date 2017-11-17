Quantcast
Civil Practice – Expert Designation – Law Professor – Legal Conclusions – Business Practices

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor November 17, 2017

Rational Spirits, LLC v. Rattleback, LLC (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-200-17, 6 pp.) (Patrick Michael Duffy, J.) 2:16-cv-03406; D.S.C. Holding: In his report, defendants’ expert, a law professor, makes conclusions about “piercing the corporate veil,” a legal term of art that has nothing to do with pointy instruments or translucent fabric. In light of the report’s substance, ...

