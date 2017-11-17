Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digest / Corporate / Corporate – Contract – Conspiracy – Civil Practice – Personal Jurisdiction – Agency (access required)

Corporate – Contract – Conspiracy – Civil Practice – Personal Jurisdiction – Agency (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor November 17, 2017

Outpost Capital Management, LLC v. Prioleau (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-199-17, 16 pp.) (Richard Mark Gergel, J.) 2:16-cv-03684; D.S.C. Holding: As the sole member of HMB Ventures, LLC, defendant Minor had the authority to terminate HMB’s manager, defendant Prioleau; therefore, Prioleau’s termination was not the result of a conspiracy between Minor and Prioleau (allegedly as a ploy ...

