Tort/Negligence – Products Liability – Civil Practice – Statute of Repose – Real Property – Improvements – Certified Question (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor November 17, 2017

Lawrence v. General Panel Corp. (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-198-17, 5 pp.) (Richard Mark Gergel, J.) 2:17-cv-00600; D.S.C. Holding: Allegedly defective structural insulated panels manufactured by defendant were installed in plaintiff’s home in March 2007, and the certificate of occupancy was issued on Dec. 10, 2008. Plaintiff filed this products liability action on Dec. 8, 2016. If ...

