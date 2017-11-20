Quantcast
Constitutional – Equal Protection – Domestic Relations – Former Same-Sex Unmarried Couple – Domestic Violence Protection (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor November 20, 2017

Doe v. State (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-068-17, 24 pp.) (Donald Beatty, C.J.) (Costa Pleicones, Acting Justice, concurring in the result only without separate opinion) (John Few, J., dissenting) S.C. S. Ct. Holding: Where the Domestic Violence Reform Act and the Protection from Domestic Abuse Act (the Acts) define “household member” to include a spouse, a former ...

