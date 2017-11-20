Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Constitutional / Constitutional – Fourth Amendment – Seizure – Qualified Immunity – Police Shooting (access required)

Constitutional – Fourth Amendment – Seizure – Qualified Immunity – Police Shooting (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor November 20, 2017

Hensley v. Price (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-201-17, 40 pp.) (G. Steven Agee, J.) (Dennis Shedd, J., dissenting) 16-1294; Nov. 17, 2017; USDC at Asheville, N.C. (Martin Reidinger, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: Viewing the facts in the light most favorable to plaintiffs, the defendant-deputies shot plaintiffs’ decedent without warning, as the decedent was walking toward the deputies ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo