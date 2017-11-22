Quantcast
Civil Practice – Confession of Judgment – Confidential Settlement Agreement – Former Rule 43(k) (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor November 22, 2017

Smith v. Fedor (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-078-17, 7 pp.) (James Lockemy, C.J.) Appealed from Richland County Circuit Court (DeAndrea Benjamin, J.) S.C. App. Holding: Under the applicable version of Rule 43(k), SCRCP, the parties’ confidential settlement agreement was not admissible to prove that defendant owed plaintiff a total of $400,000 (the $50,000 he paid up front, ...

