Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Civil Rights / Civil Rights – Police Shooting – Qualified Immunity – Civil Practice – Discovery Sanction – Dash Cam (access required)

Civil Rights – Police Shooting – Qualified Immunity – Civil Practice – Discovery Sanction – Dash Cam (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor November 22, 2017

Brown v. Elliott (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-205-17, 16 pp.) (Diana Gribbon Motz, J.) 16-2214; Nov. 21, 2017; USDC at Columbia, S.C. (J. Michelle Childs, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: Even if Deputy Elliott was not being dragged by a truck when the truck’s passenger (suspected of transporting cocaine) reached over to the driver’s side to put the truck in motion, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo