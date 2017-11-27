Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Discipline Notices / Irmo attorney reprimanded (access required)

Irmo attorney reprimanded (access required)

By: David Donovan November 27, 2017

Attorney: Ray A. Lord Location: Irmo Bar membership: Member since 1999 Disciplinary action: Publicly reprimanded on Nov. 15 Background: To market his legal services, Lord sent direct mail solicitation letters to potential clients who received traffic tickets. Lord used the tagline “attorneys at law” on his law firm letterhead, which was misleading because Lord is a solo practitioner. Lord ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo