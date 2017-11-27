Quantcast
Home / Bar Discipline Notices / West Columbia attorney reprimanded (access required)

West Columbia attorney reprimanded (access required)

By: David Donovan November 27, 2017

Attorney: Henry H. Taylor Location: West Columbia Bar membership: Member since 1972 Disciplinary action: Publicly reprimanded on Nov. 15 Background: A police chief worked a motor vehicle accident with significant injuries and developed a relationship with the victim’s family. Taylor learned of the family’s potential case through a brother of Taylor’s long-standing business partner. Taylor told the brother he ...

