Civil Rights – Malicious Prosecution & Prosecutorial Misconduct – Convictions Upheld – Zoning Violations

Civil Rights – Malicious Prosecution & Prosecutorial Misconduct – Convictions Upheld – Zoning Violations

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor November 28, 2017

Scott v. City of Camden (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-201-17, 11 pp.) (Cameron McGowan Currie, S.J.) 3:17-cv-00602; D.S.C. Holding: Plaintiff’s claims of malicious prosecution and prosecutorial misconduct are based on her prosecution for zoning violations. However, she was convicted of the zoning violations, and those convictions were upheld on appeal. Therefore, her claims are barred by Heck ...

