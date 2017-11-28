Quantcast
Intellectual Property – Patent Cancellation – Civil Practice – Witness Immunity (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor November 28, 2017

Sanfilippo v. Brewerton (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-204-17, 7 pp.) (Richard Mark Gergel, J.) 2:17-cv-00183; D.S.C. Holding: Plaintiff’s claims are based on defendant’s testimony before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, but, as a witness, defendant has absolute immunity from plaintiff’s claims. The proper forum for challenging the veracity of defendant’s expert opinion was the proceeding before ...

