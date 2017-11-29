Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / State seeking reconsideration of decision on tolling of statute (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz November 29, 2017

  The South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs has asked the state Court of Appeals to reconsider a decision that gives disabled residents the ability to extend the statute of limitations on a claim for up to five years, even when they have guardians managing their affairs. DDSN’s attorneys, William Davidson and Kenneth Woodington ...

