Home / Opinion Digest / Administrative / Administrative – Black Lung Benefits – 'Operator' – Definition Change – Subsequent Rehire (access required)

Administrative – Black Lung Benefits – 'Operator' – Definition Change – Subsequent Rehire (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor December 1, 2017

Frontier-Kemper Constructors, Inc. v. Director, Office of Workers’ Compensation Programs (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-209-17, 13 pp.) (Albert Diaz, J.) 16-1849; Nov. 30, 2017; on petition for review from the Benefits Review Board; 4th Cir. Holding: When the claimant first worked for petitioner’s predecessor, the predecessor did not fall within the Federal Mine Safety and Health Act’s ...

