Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Bankruptcy / Bankruptcy – Plan Confirmation – Chapter 13 – Student Loans – Direct Payment – Fair Discrimination (access required)

Bankruptcy – Plan Confirmation – Chapter 13 – Student Loans – Direct Payment – Fair Discrimination (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor December 1, 2017

In re Kindle (Lawyers Weekly No. 003-005-17, 15 pp.) (David Duncan, C.J.) 17-01245; B.S.C. Holding: Even though the debtors intend to pay their student loans outside their chapter 13 plan, thus treating their student loan debt differently from all other general unsecured debt, given the penalties and interest that would accrue if the debtors paid their ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo