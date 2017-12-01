Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Immigration / Immigration – Visa Waiver Program – Presumption of Regularity – No Prejudice (access required)

Immigration – Visa Waiver Program – Presumption of Regularity – No Prejudice (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor December 1, 2017

Nardea v. Sessions (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-208-17, 12 pp.) (Albert Diaz, J.) 16-1274; Nov. 29, 2017; On petition for review from the Department of Homeland Security. 4th Cir. Holding: A visa stamp, a part of a visa waiver form, and the presumption of regularity of government agency actions combine to prove that the Argentinian petitioner waived his right to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo