Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Tort/Negligence / Tort/Negligence – Trip & Fall – Floor Mat ‘Ripple’ (access required)

Tort/Negligence – Trip & Fall – Floor Mat ‘Ripple’ (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor December 1, 2017

Rushton v. United States (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-206-17, 12 pp.) (J. Michelle Childs, J.) 1:15-cv-01378; D.S.C. Holding: Although plaintiff alleges that she tripped over a ripple in a floor mat at the Wagener Post Office, she has failed to show that the Post Office’s mats had a tendency to wrinkle or that Post Office employees were ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo