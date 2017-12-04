Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Constitutional – Jury & Jurors – Batson Challenge – Similarly Situated White Juror

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor December 4, 2017

State v. Young (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-081-17, 6 pp.) (Per Curiam) Appealed from Greenville County Circuit Court (Edward Miller, J.) S.C. App. Unpub. Holding: The state struck two black jurors who lived in the same neighborhood as several witnesses but accepted a white juror who lived in that neighborhood. The solicitor’s explanation for accepting the white ...

