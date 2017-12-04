Quantcast
Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Termination of Parental Rights – Repetitious Harm – Failure to Support, Visit or Remedy

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor December 4, 2017

South Carolina Department of Social Services v. Deal (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-082-17, 6 pp.) (Per Curiam) Appealed from Spartanburg County Family Court (Kelly Pope-Black, J.) S.C. App. Unpub. Holding: After testing positive for methamphetamine, cocaine, benzoylecgonine, and THC, the child was removed from her father and placed in the care of her mother, who agreed not ...

