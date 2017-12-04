Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / S.C. Court of Appeals Unpublished / Trusts & Estates – Successor Trustee – Guardianship Appointment – Request for Accounting (access required)

Trusts & Estates – Successor Trustee – Guardianship Appointment – Request for Accounting (access required)

Trustee

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor December 4, 2017

Bunn v. Delaney (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-083-17, 7 pp.) (Per Curiam) Appealed from Beaufort County (Marvin Dukes III, Master-in-Equity) S.C. App. Unpub. Holding: Pursuant to S.C. Code Ann. § 62-7-704(a), a vacancy was created upon the appointment of a guardian for the person then serving as trustee of a charitable trust. However, under the terms of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo