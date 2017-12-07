Bender to be honored by S.C. Broadcasters

The South Carolina Broadcasters Association will honor Jay Bender with its Honorary Life Membership Award on Jan. 25.

Bender, a former partner who now serves as of counsel with Baker Ravenel & Bender in Columbia, has represented the SCBA since 1995. He has built a national reputation as a lawyer for broadcasters – as well as being the state’s leading attorney for print media.

Since beginning his media law practice in 1975, he has appeared in a multitude of trial and appellate courts, both federal and state, to advocate media-related cases. He is an authority on the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act.

The Honorary Life Membership Award salutes those who have made significant contributions to the broadcasting industry. Recipients have included broadcast educators, legislators, owners and managers, on-air talent, broadcast technical specialists and regulatory experts.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

