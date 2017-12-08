Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Prisons & Jails / Prisons & Jails – Constitutional – First Amendment – Rastafarian Services – Administrative Remedies (access required)

Prisons & Jails – Constitutional – First Amendment – Rastafarian Services – Administrative Remedies (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno December 8, 2017

Wilcox v. Brown (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-213-17, 14 pp.) (William Traxler Jr., J.) 16-7596; Dec. 5, 2017; USDC at Asheville, N.C. (Frank Whitney, C.J.) 4th Cir. Holding: Where the plaintiff-prisoner alleges that defendants discontinued Rastafarian services because the prison was without a chaplain, but that when the prison hired a chaplain, defendants refused to allow Rastafarian ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo