Insurance – Auto – Car Carrier – MCS-90 Endorsement – Adequate Coverage (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor December 11, 2017

Trustgard Insurance Co. v. Brown (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-211-17, 10 pp.) (J. Michelle Childs, J.) 3:17-cv-00807; D.S.C. Holding: Defendant Collins was injured in an accident involving a truck towing a trailer. Although neither defendant Brown nor his covered vehicle was involved in the accident, the truck displayed Brown’s Interstate Commerce Commission Motor Carrier number at the ...

