Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Labor & Employment / Labor & Employment – Contract – Restrictive Covenants – Sales Customers & Territories – Civil Practice – Preliminary Injunction (access required)

Labor & Employment – Contract – Restrictive Covenants – Sales Customers & Territories – Civil Practice – Preliminary Injunction (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor December 11, 2017

Synthes USA, LLC v. Davis (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-209-17, 20 pp.) (R. Bryan Harwell, J.) 4:17-cv-02879; D.S.C. Holding: The employment contracts between plaintiffs and the defendant-sales consultants prohibited defendants, for a year after they left plaintiffs’ employ, from calling on the same customers or working in the same territory as they had while working for plaintiffs. ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo