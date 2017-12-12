Quantcast
By: Phillip Bantz December 12, 2017

The South Carolina Business Court isn’t exactly prolific when it comes to producing written orders. The pilot program began in 2007 and the court issued its first opinion in 2008. Since then, the court’s judges have penned 37 orders, according to what’s been posted for public consumption on the state Judicial Department’s website. Curiously, as ...

