By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor December 14, 2017

Jordan v. Doe (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-086-17, 7 pp.) (James Lockemy, C.J.) Appealed from Richland County Circuit Court (W. Jeffrey Young, J.) S.C. App. Holding: S.C. Code Ann. § 38-77-170(3) only requires that a party injured by an unidentified driver not be negligent in trying to learn the driver’s identity. Although plaintiff could have done more, ...

