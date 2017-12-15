Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Arbitration / Arbitration – Arbitrability – JAMS Rules – Arbitrator’s Decision – First Impression (access required)

Arbitration – Arbitrability – JAMS Rules – Arbitrator’s Decision – First Impression (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor December 15, 2017

Simply Wireless, Inc. v. T-Mobile US, Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-218-17, 22 pp.) (James Wynn Jr., J.) (Henry Floyd, J., dissenting) 16-1123; Dec. 13, 2017; USDC at Alexandria, Va. (Claude Hilton, S.J.) 4th Cir. Holding: Where the arbitration clause of the parties’ contract says arbitration is to “be administered pursuant to the JAMS Comprehensive Rules and Procedures,” and where ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo