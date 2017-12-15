Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digest / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Child Pornography – First Impression – Peer-to-Peer Sharing – ‘Distribution’ (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor December 15, 2017

United States v. Stitz (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-220-17, 11 pp.) (Stephanie Thacker, J.) 16-4813; Dec. 14, 2017; USDC at Charlotte, N.C. (Robert Conrad Jr., J.) 4th Cir. Holding: The Fourth Circuit joins its sister circuits in holding that, where files have been downloaded from a defendant’s collection of child pornography images, use of a file-sharing program constitutes distribution under ...

