Home / Opinion Digest / Arbitration / Arbitration – Labor & Employment – Adhesion Contract – Not Unconscionable (access required)

Arbitration – Labor & Employment – Adhesion Contract – Not Unconscionable (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor December 18, 2017

Hamlin v. Dollar Tree Stores, Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-212-17, 6 pp.) (Patrick Michael Duffy, J.) 2:17-cv-02648; D.S.C. Holding: Although defendant drafted the employment agreement and plaintiff had no meaningful bargaining power, since both parties will have input into the selection of the arbitrator and are subject to the same discovery rules, and since plaintiff has ...

