Prisons & Jails – Constitutional – Eighth Amendment – ‘Rough Ride’ – Excessive Force – Deliberate Indifference (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno December 19, 2017

Thompson v. Virginia (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-224-17, 38 pp.) (Roger Gregory, C.J.) 15-7680; Dec. 18, 2017; USDC at Norfolk, Va. (Rebecca Beach Smith, C.J.) 4th Cir. Holding: If, as the plaintiff-prisoner forecasts, prison guards gave him a “rough ride” in a prison van in order to teach him a lesson about filing grievances, then the driver ...

