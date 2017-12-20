Quantcast
Alleged B&B a violation covenants (access required)

Alleged B&B a violation covenants (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher December 20, 2017

Stephen and Maria Wall have a pretty “suite” deal going on inside their Hilton Head home, and the state Court of Appeals has ruled against the property owners’ association claiming that the couple’s subleasing is an impermissible business.   The Walls, who bought the Seaside Plantation residence in 1998, began renting out a second-floor room in ...

