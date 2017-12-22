Quantcast
Civil Practice – Appeals – Trusts & Estates – Probate Court – Interlocutory Order

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor December 22, 2017

Dorn v. Cohen (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-004-18, 4 pp.) (Per Curiam) Appealed from Horry County Circuit Court (Deadra Jefferson, J.) On writ of certiorari to the Court of Appeals. S.C. S. Ct. Holding: Although the Court of Appeals applied the wrong statute (S.C. Code Ann. § 14-3-330) in determining whether a probate court order was immediately ...

