Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / USC, Charleston not buying GRE for admissions (access required)

USC, Charleston not buying GRE for admissions (access required)

Other Carolinas schools also playing wait-and-see

By: Heath Hamacher December 27, 2017

In November, Wake Forest University School of Law became the first law school in the Carolinas to accept the Graduate Record Exam in lieu of the Law School Admissions Test to evaluate prospective students. So far, no others have shown any inclination to veer from the purported predictive powers of the all-mighty LSAT. “Frankly, we haven’t even ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo