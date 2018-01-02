Quantcast
Contract – Real Property Listing – Commission Earned – Deferment (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 2, 2018

Justin Winter & Associates, LLC v. McIver (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-001-18, 12 pp.) (Mary Geiger Lewis, J.) 8:17-cv-01620; D.S.C. Holding: According to the parties’ listing agreement, once the plaintiff-agency found a buyer and the defendant-sellers signed the purchase agreement, the agency’s commission was earned. Although the sellers eventually had to sue for specific performance, the agency’s ...

