Criminal Practice – Constitutional – Ineffective Assistance – Plain Error Standard – Sentencing (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno January 2, 2018

United States v. Carthorne (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-003-18, 20 pp.) (Barbara Milano Keenan, J.) 16-6515; Dec. 21, 2017; USDC at Greensboro, N.C. (William Osteen Jr., J.) 4th Cir. Holding: On direct appeal, this court found no plain error in defendant’s sentencing as a career offender; however, trial counsel’s failure to do research or to object led to a much ...

