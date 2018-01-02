Quantcast
Taylors attorney disbarred (access required)

By: David Donovan January 2, 2018

Attorney: Michael Frank Johnson Location: Taylors Bar membership: Member since 2011 Disciplinary action: Disbarred on Dec. 20 Background: Johnson held funds in trust for a client he represented in a personal injury matter. Rather than pay the client’s medical bills, Johnson converted the funds for his personal use and stopped taking the client’s calls. When the client filed a ...

