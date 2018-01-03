Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Constitutional / Constitutional – Due Process – DSS Investigation & Placements – No Legal Custody – Qualified Immunity (access required)

Constitutional – Due Process – DSS Investigation & Placements – No Legal Custody – Qualified Immunity (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 3, 2018

J.M. v. South Carolina Department of Social Services (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-002-18, 11 pp.) (Mary Geiger Lewis, J.) 3:16-cv-01139; D.S.C. Holding: DSS (1) was called when plaintiff’s parents died, (2) had a family acquaintance sign a safety plan, (3) assigned a caseworker to plaintiff’s case, (4) had a different couple sign an affidavit of alternative placement ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo