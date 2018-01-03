Quantcast
Court distinguishes ineffective assistance and plain error (access required)

Court distinguishes ineffective assistance and plain error (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher January 3, 2018

  A North Carolina “career offender” serving 25 years after pleading guilty to gun and drug charges is looking at some degree of relief after the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Dec. 21 that the standards of review for plain error and for ineffective assistance of counsel are different. Appellant Jolon Carthorne Sr. in ...

