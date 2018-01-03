Quantcast
Move…get out the way (access required)

Move…get out the way (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher January 3, 2018

A former Columbia Fire Department captain who was axed after pecking out and posting a few ill-advised Facebook remarks is suing the city, alleging that he is the victim of racial discrimination. But James Morris, who says the government can’t “chill” his free speech, is quite possibly a victim of his own no-chill. According to ...

