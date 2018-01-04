Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Contract / Contract – Implied Authority – Ratification – Estranged Spouses – Boat Storage – Admiralty (access required)

Contract – Implied Authority – Ratification – Estranged Spouses – Boat Storage – Admiralty (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 4, 2018

Pierside Boatworks, Inc. v. Owens (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-004-18, 12 pp.) (David Norton, J.) 2:15-cv-03689; D.S.C. Holding: Despite their estrangement, defendants Owens and Closson jointly owned the S.V. Frolic, which was paid for with marital funds and insurance proceeds from the sinking of a boat they previously owned. Therefore, there is a question of fact as ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo