Labor & Employment – Civil Rights – Hostile Work Environment – Constructive Discharge – N-Word (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 4, 2018

Dunlap v. TM Trucking of the Carolinas, LLC (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-003-18, 20 pp.) (J. Michelle Childs, J.) 0:15-cv-04009; D.S.C. Holding: Defendant McMillan, the sole owner of the corporate defendant-employers, admittedly used the n-word around his employees, including the African-American plaintiffs; each plaintiff was able to recall one specific incident where McMillian directly called him a ...

