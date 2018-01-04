Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digest / Tort/Negligence / Tort/Negligence – Premises Liability – Resort Property – Third-Party Assault – Foreseeability – Security Measures (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 4, 2018

Unger v. Columbia Properties Hilton Head, LLC (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-005-18, 7 pp.) (David Norton, J.) 9:16-cv-01361; D.S.C. Holding: Plaintiff was a business invitee who was attacked on the grounds of defendants’ resort; however, plaintiff has not shown that the attack was foreseeable. Defendants challenge plaintiff’s bald assertion that the deck on which he was attacked ...

