Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Bankruptcy / Bankruptcy – Settlement Proceeds – Business Expenses, Lost Wages & Personal Injury (access required)

Bankruptcy – Settlement Proceeds – Business Expenses, Lost Wages & Personal Injury (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 5, 2018

In re Santos (Lawyers Weekly No. 003-001-18, 7 pp.) (Helen Burris, J.) 17-02286; B.S.C. Holding: Not understanding that he should have sought the court’s permission before settling a motor vehicle accident claim, debtor Marcos Santos did so; however, he has shown that most of the $18,000 settlement attributable to the loss of use of his leased ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo