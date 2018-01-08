Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Sidebar / You don’t have to go home, but… (access required)

You don’t have to go home, but… (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher January 8, 2018

For those Columbians who enjoy booze for breakfast, at least one lawmaker is looking to make a memory of middle-of-the-night mimosas in The Metro. While the law dictates that most bars shut off their taps at 2 a.m., several have city permits that allow them to serve alcohol from dusk til dawn, and vice versa. ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo