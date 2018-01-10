Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Sidebar / A nice place to retire … and get a mammogram (access required)

A nice place to retire … and get a mammogram (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz January 10, 2018

The good ol’ Palmetto State gets bashed in too many lists. Whether it be crime, education or obesity rates, the state tends to end up on the wrong end of the roll. But if a newly released list of the 25 healthiest places in the country to retire is to be considered a harbinger, 2018 ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo