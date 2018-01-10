Quantcast
Court OKs removal of bickering attorneys

Court OKs removal of bickering attorneys (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher January 10, 2018

  A trial judge did not abuse his discretion when, just two weeks before the start of a capital murder trial, he removed and replaced the defendant’s bickering attorneys, the state Supreme Court ruled Dec. 20. The defendant, Allen Cottrell, had established a relationship with his appointed attorneys and told Circuit Court Judge Larry Hyman Jr. ...

