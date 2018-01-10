Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / U.S. C.A. 4th Cir. / Workers’ Compensation – Voluntary Retirement Doesn’t Defeat Disability Claim (access required)

Workers’ Compensation – Voluntary Retirement Doesn’t Defeat Disability Claim (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 10, 2018

Employees covered by the Longshore and Harbor Workers’ Compensation Act can claim disability benefits despite voluntary retirement, the circuit court held. After working for Appellee Huntington Ingalls Inc. for 45 years, Appellant Russell Moody gave 90 days’ notice of his retirement due to unhappiness with a new shift assignment. During the notice window, Moody injured his ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo