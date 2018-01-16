Quantcast
Attorneys – Discipline – Rule 45, SCRP – Public Reprimand (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno January 16, 2018

In re Owen (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-007-18, 3 pp.) (Per Curiam) S.C. S. Ct. Holding: Where the respondent-attorney issued 17 subpoenas for the production of documents in a civil action and failed to timely provide notice and copies to opposing counsel while certifying that he had done so, the attorney admits that he failed to comply ...

