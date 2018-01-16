Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digest / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Removal – Diversity – S.C. Resident Joinder – Assistant Store Manager – Tort/Negligence – Slip & Fall (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 16, 2018

Cook v. Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-012-18, 10 pp.) (Donald Coggins Jr., J.) 3:17-cv-01391; D.S.C. Holding: The fact that the individual defendant was only an assistant store manager – not the store manager – does not mean the individual defendant was fraudulently joined in this slip and fall case. Plaintiff alleges that (1) the ...

