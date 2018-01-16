Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Subject Matter Jurisdiction – Tax Injunction Act – Real Property – Defective Tax Sale (access required)

Civil Practice – Subject Matter Jurisdiction – Tax Injunction Act – Real Property – Defective Tax Sale (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 16, 2018

Alterna Tax Asset Group, LLC v. York County (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-013-18, 8 pp.) (Margaret Seymour, S.J.) 0:17-cv-00913; D.S.C. Holding: The relief plaintiff seeks as a result of an allegedly defective tax sale would require the defendant-county to refund not only the monies plaintiff spent to obtain the tax deed, but also the past-due taxes from ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo