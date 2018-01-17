Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Despite conviction vacatur, civil commitment stands

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 17, 2018

United States v. Welsh (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-012-18, 22 pp.) (Diaz, J.) No. 17-6355; Jan. 12, 2018; USDC at Raleigh, N.C. (Dever, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: Under the Adam Walsh Child Protection & Safety Act, appellant Welsh’s civil commitment – which was based on his confinement for a prior offense – was not voided by vacatur of his sentence ...

